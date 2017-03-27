Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAUR. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) traded up 1.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 1,012,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/laureate-education-inc-laur-now-covered-by-citigroup-inc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director George Munoz purchased 12,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc operates a network of degree-granting higher education institution. The Company operates in four segments: Latin America (LatAm); Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), and Global Products and Services (GPS). The Company’s network includes approximately 70 institutions in over 25 countries on over 200 campuses, which the Company collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network.

