Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lannett, Inc. manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products sold under generic names and historically has manufactured and distributed pharmaceutical products sold under its trade or brand names. In addition, the Company contract manufactures and private labels pharmaceutical products for other companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Lannett Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lannett Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) traded up 3.96% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 374,509 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $829.31 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Lannett Company has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $39.99.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. Lannett Company had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. Lannett Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur P. Bedrosian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lannett Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

