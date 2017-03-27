Langen Mcalenn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive Corp in a research note issued on Friday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Progressive Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Progressive Corp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Progressive Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Progressive Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corp in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) opened at 39.53 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progressive Corp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Progressive Corp by 37.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Progressive Corp during the third quarter worth about $112,000. SRB Corp increased its position in Progressive Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Progressive Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

