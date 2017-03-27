Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company earned $790.70 million during the quarter. Lamb Weston Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-plans-0-19-quarterly-dividend.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.