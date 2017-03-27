Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research Corp. is a leading global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter 2017 results with earnings surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by strong success in the areas of device architecture, process flow and advanced packaging technology inflections. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Semi-Equipment Wafer Fab industry. The company has been improving on WFE market share significantly since 2013 and expects to continue making gains, going forward. At the same time, the persistent decline in the PC market, which is still the most important consumer of DRAMs, the competitive climate and currency effects remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Pacific Crest raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lifted their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.231% during trading on Monday, reaching $127.765. The company had a trading volume of 552,399 shares. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.901 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.05. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post $9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/lam-research-co-lrcx-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

In other Lam Research news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $9,961,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $1,723,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,245 shares of company stock valued at $35,336,970. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lam Research by 35.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.