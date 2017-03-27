Insider Selling: Laird PLC (LRD) Insider Sells 8,993 Shares of Stock

Laird PLC (LON:LRD) insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.20), for a total value of £15,737.75 ($19,778.50).

Shares of Laird PLC (LON:LRD) traded down 0.51% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 973,968 shares. Laird PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.12 and a 52 week high of GBX 295.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 397.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRD. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laird PLC from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Laird PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Laird PLC

Laird PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company focused on providing systems, components and solutions that protects electronics from electromagnetic interference and heat, and that enable connectivity in various wireless applications and antenna systems. The Company operated through two segments: Wireless Systems and Performance Materials.

