Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 372,366 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

