L Brands Inc Same Store Sales Drop by 13% in February, Stock Climbs by 0.9% (NYSE:LB)

L Brands’ (NYSE:LB) same-store sales fell 13% in the month of February. L Brands’ stock rose by 0.9% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.46% during trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. 3,873,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L Brands has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,358,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in L Brands by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

