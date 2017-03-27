Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Bond Prices Rise 1.1% Analyst

An issue of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) bonds rose 1.1% against their face value during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2019. The debt is now trading at $102.25 and was trading at $97.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 275,862 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s market cap is $595.52 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company earned $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Bond Prices Rise 1.1% Analyst” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/kratos-defense-security-solutions-inc-ktos-bonds-rise-1-1-during-trading-analyst-updated.html.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.