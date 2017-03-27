Korea Equity Fund Inc. (KEF) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Acquires 4,300 Shares

Korea Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:KEF) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 4,300 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 906 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,836.90.

On Friday, March 10th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 1,400 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,284.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 50,402 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $409,768.26.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 55,300 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $455,672.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $476,675.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 62,246 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $509,794.74.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 7,400 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,680.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 48,900 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $400,002.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

Shares of Korea Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:KEF) traded down 0.218% on Monday, reaching $8.681. 1,510 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Korea Equity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $8.89.

WARNING: “Korea Equity Fund Inc. (KEF) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Acquires 4,300 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/korea-equity-fund-inc-kef-major-shareholder-bulldog-investors-llc-acquires-4300-shares.html.

Korea Equity Fund Company Profile

Korea Equity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of South Korean companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 80% of its total assets in such securities.

