Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) PT Lowered to C$6.35 at Pi Financial

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.15 to C$6.35 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

KDX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.95.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) traded down 3.01% during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 722,233 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $969.90 million. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

In other news, Director William Matlack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Also, Director Mark Daniel sold 39,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$297,233.16. Insiders sold 382,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,323 in the last three months.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

