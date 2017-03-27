Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KITE. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) traded up 1.85% on Friday, reaching $78.26. 1,290,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.93 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Kite Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.44. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma will post ($7.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Pharma news, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,600 shares of company stock worth $12,347,646. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KITE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kite Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,075,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,384,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kite Pharma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,967,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Kite Pharma by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,751,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,823,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kite Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,559,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Kite Pharma by 81.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,314,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

