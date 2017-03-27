Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) Lifted to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $78.37 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KITE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 76.84 on Monday. Kite Pharma has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma will post ($7.90) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/kite-pharma-inc-kite-lifted-to-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other Kite Pharma news, EVP Helen Susan Kim sold 50,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,409,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,600 shares of company stock worth $12,347,646. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KITE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kite Pharma by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,848,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Kite Pharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,258,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.