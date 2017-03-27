Kingfisher plc’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group AG

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.31) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Kingfisher plc from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haitong Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.12).

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 321.3391 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.82. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.30 billion. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 269.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

