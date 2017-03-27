Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) traded up 0.9988% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.3425. 294,808 shares of the company were exchanged. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.4888.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

