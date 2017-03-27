Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) opened at 1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s market cap is $39.17 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 220.14% and a negative net margin of 95.57%. The business earned $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post ($1.88) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kim D. Blickenstaff Purchases 1,600,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/kim-d-blickenstaff-purchases-1600000-shares-of-tandem-diabetes-care-inc-tndm-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the third quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.