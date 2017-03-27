Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIE. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kier Group plc from GBX 1,613 ($19.92) to GBX 1,639 ($20.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 2.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1431.00. 256,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 917.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,504.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,457.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,382.81. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.37 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kier Group plc’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/kier-group-plcs-kie-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-berenberg-bank.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Kier Group plc Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.