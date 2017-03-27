Kier Group plc’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIE. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kier Group plc from GBX 1,613 ($19.92) to GBX 1,639 ($20.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($18.77) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Kier Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.80 ($19.02).
Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) traded down 2.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1431.00. 256,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 917.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,504.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,457.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,382.81. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.37 billion.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.
Kier Group plc Company Profile
Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.