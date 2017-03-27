KeyCorp Comments on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now anticipates that the firm will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.39.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price target on Spectrum Brands Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands Holdings from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) opened at 140.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09. Spectrum Brands Holdings has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 47.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

