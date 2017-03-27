Kevin C. Tang Acquires 149,254 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 149,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded down 0.83% on Monday, reaching $34.63. 534,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $632.38 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative return on equity of 66.51% and a negative net margin of 6,921.47%. Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will post ($5.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,127,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,510,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after buying an additional 139,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. It is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of its technologies and drug candidates for pharmaceutical products.

