KB Home’s (KBH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.87.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 1.27% on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,506 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.93. KB Home has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KB Home’s (KBH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/kb-homes-kbh-sector-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.