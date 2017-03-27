Kaz Minerals Plc (KZMYY) Receives Average Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ:KZMYY) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Kaz Minerals Plc an industry rank of 26 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaz Minerals Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Kaz Minerals Plc (NASDAQ:KZMYY) opened at 3.1179 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.7470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Kaz Minerals Plc has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

