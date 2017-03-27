Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.58) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 450 ($5.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 487 ($6.01) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.50).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 420.10 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.88 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 324.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 464.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s previous dividend of $4.50.

In other Jupiter Fund Management PLC news, insider Jonathon Bond purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £41,900 ($51,747.56). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 46,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £197,017.80 ($243,321.97).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

