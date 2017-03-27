Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Insider Edward Bonham Carter Sells 46,909 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 46,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.28), for a total transaction of £197,017.80 ($247,603.12).

Edward Bonham Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Edward Bonham Carter sold 3,092 shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £13,264.68 ($16,670.45).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 420.80. 1,081,451 shares of the company were exchanged. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 324.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 464.70. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.89 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.54) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.22) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 420 ($5.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 487 ($6.12) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.59).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

