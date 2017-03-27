Jubilee Platinum PLC (JLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jubilee Platinum PLC (LON:JLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Jubilee Platinum PLC (LON:JLP) opened at 5.25 on Monday. Jubilee Platinum PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.66 and a 52 week high of GBX 7.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 52.03 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.97.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Jubilee Platinum PLC in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Jubilee Platinum PLC Company Profile

Jubilee Platinum Plc is a mining-exploration-to-metal development company focused on platinum group elements (PGE) and nickel. The Company is engaged in exploration and exploitation of natural resources. The Company’s segments are PGE beneficiation and development, nickel tailings, exploration and mining, and other operations.

