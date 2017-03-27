JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Carillion plc (CLLN) Price Target to GBX 231

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 231 ($2.90) in a report issued on Thursday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLLN. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.05).

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 219.60. 2,190,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.70. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 305.36. The firm’s market cap is GBX 944.72 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/jpmorgan-chase-co-trims-carillion-plc-clln-target-price-to-gbx-231-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 12.65 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Carillion plc’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company has a portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects and construction capabilities. It operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Carillion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carillion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.