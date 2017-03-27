Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 327 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Worldpay Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 324 ($4.07).

Shares of Worldpay Group PLC (LON:WPG) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 290.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922,581 shares. Worldpay Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 247.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 320.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.32. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.77 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Worldpay Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Worldpay Group PLC

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in approximately 126 currencies across 146 countries, using any one of over 300 payment methods.

