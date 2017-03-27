Capita PLC (CPI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 466 ($5.86) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.61) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.60).

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 570.00. 2,173,018 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.80 billion. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,101.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/jpmorgan-chase-co-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-capita-plc-cpi-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10.

In related news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.13), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,980.63). Insiders purchased 100 shares of company stock worth $50,672 in the last 90 days.

About Capita PLC

Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.