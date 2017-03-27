Capita PLC (CPI) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 466 ($5.86) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.61) price target on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.60).
Capita PLC (LON:CPI) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 570.00. 2,173,018 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.80 billion. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,101.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10.
In related news, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.13), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($28,980.63). Insiders purchased 100 shares of company stock worth $50,672 in the last 90 days.
About Capita PLC
Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.
