BP plc (BP) Given a GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 530 ($6.66) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target (up previously from GBX 515 ($6.47)) on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on BP plc from GBX 505 ($6.35) to GBX 515 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 505 ($6.35) price target on BP plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on BP plc from GBX 540 ($6.79) to GBX 590 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on BP plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.33 ($6.43).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 447.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,846,589 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 87.07 billion. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 249.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 521.20.

In other news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 30,000 shares of BP plc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £133,800 ($168,153.83). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of BP plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £308.40 ($387.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 52,275 shares of company stock worth $24,825,500 in the last quarter.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

