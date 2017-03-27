JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BT Group plc (BT.A)

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.08) price objective on the communications services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haitong Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.92) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 540 ($6.67) price target on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.80) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 465 ($5.74) price target on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.05) price target on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.42 ($4.80).

In other BT Group plc news, insider Gavin Patterson bought 47,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £145,530.28 ($179,733.58). Also, insider Karen Richardson bought 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982 ($24,678.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,479 shares of company stock worth $20,519,203.

