Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.64 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.09.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

