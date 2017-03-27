John Poyhonen Buys 50,000 Shares of Senomyx Inc. (SNMX) Stock

Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) CEO John Poyhonen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) opened at 1.00 on Monday. Senomyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock’s market cap is $45.80 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Senomyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Senomyx Inc. will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senomyx during the third quarter worth $20,660,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Senomyx by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 643,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Senomyx by 22.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Senomyx by 34.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senomyx during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs.

