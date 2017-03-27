John F. Soini Sells 900 Shares of TransCanada Co. (TRP) Stock

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director John F. Soini sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.41, for a total value of C$55,269.00.

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) opened at 61.82 on Monday. TransCanada Co. has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransCanada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransCanada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price objective on TransCanada from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.27.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

