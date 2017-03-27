Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s (JELD) Quiet Period Will End on March 8th

Jeld-Wen Holding’s (NYSE:JELD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 8th. Jeld-Wen Holding had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $575,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Jeld-Wen Holding’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/jeld-wen-holding-incs-jeld-quiet-period-set-to-end-tomorrow-updated-updated.html.

Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD) traded down 2.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. 251,616 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Jeld-Wen Holding has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $33.08.

Jeld-Wen Holding Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc is a door and window manufacturer. The Company designs, produces and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling, of residential homes, and to an extent, non-residential buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.