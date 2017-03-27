Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 414,913 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $2,676,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,639,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 6.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.25. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.88.
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.59 million. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 784,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 21.2% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth about $5,279,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vonage Holdings Corp. Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.
