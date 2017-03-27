Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Corp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Eaton Vance Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) opened at 44.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $354.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.22 million. Eaton Vance Corp had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Eaton Vance Corp’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 47,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $2,017,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 84,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $3,601,360.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,317.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,223.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Corp

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

