Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Altria Group Inc (MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MO. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.46 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $76.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 182,909 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

