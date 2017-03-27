Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $11.00 target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) opened at 6.61 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $517.66 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm earned $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,417,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 1,439,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 189,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 295,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has approximately six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), metastatic colorectal cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

