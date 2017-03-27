Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Barclays PLC set a $84.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 223,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $485 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.81 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-edgewell-personal-care-co-epc.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.