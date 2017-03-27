Jefferies Group LLC Boosts TESARO Inc (TSRO) Price Target to $124.00

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to $124.00 in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSRO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $198.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 160.00 on Monday. TESARO has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $192.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.58 billion.

In other TESARO news, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $111,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward C. English sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,638 over the last 90 days. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TESARO by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TESARO during the third quarter worth $3,532,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in TESARO during the third quarter worth $5,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TESARO by 249.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TESARO by 10.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

