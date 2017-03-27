Jay B. Knoll Sells 2,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $163,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,920.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $83.83. 33,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $90.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

