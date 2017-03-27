Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Neutral

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) traded down 2.37% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 325,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. Bruker has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm earned $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,300 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $54,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,706,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,155,419.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 4,300 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,710,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,173,129.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 75.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

