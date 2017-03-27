Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $420,304.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,476.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 495,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.48. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The firm earned $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

WARNING: “James Calvin O’rourke Sells 6,842 Shares of Toro Co (TTC) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/james-calvin-orourke-sells-6842-shares-of-toro-co-ttc-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in Toro by 145.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 100.0% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Toro by 99.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 508,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Toro by 119.1% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 99.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.