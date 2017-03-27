JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 10.04% of JAKKS Pacific worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) opened at 5.40 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $167 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Oasis Investments Ii Master Fu bought 161,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $797,018.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 247,824 shares of company stock worth $1,243,753. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

