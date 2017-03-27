J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JDW. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.54) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($7.74) to GBX 925 ($11.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Investec raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 1,044 ($13.12) to GBX 1,075 ($13.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.05) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 910.91 ($11.45).

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) traded up 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 950.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,748 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 955.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 904.24. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 655.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 993.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.03 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Miles Slade sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 938 ($11.79), for a total value of £3,264.24 ($4,102.35). Also, insider John Hutson bought 9,107 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 951 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £86,607.57 ($108,844.50). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,370.

J D Wetherspoon plc Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

