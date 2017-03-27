Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ISLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Gabelli raised Isle of Capri Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) opened at 25.45 on Wednesday. Isle of Capri Casinos has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Isle of Capri Casinos had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business earned $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Isle of Capri Casinos will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Allan Hart sold 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $540,209.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Wilson sold 49,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $1,300,645.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,654.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,446 shares of company stock worth $9,968,679. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,497,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 456,512 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 442,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos during the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Isle of Capri Casinos by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isle of Capri Casinos

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

