Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 215.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 379,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) opened at 8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.72. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm earned $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/iridium-communications-inc-irdm-shares-bought-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield bought 7,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $60,911.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,077.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,695.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is a satellite communications company that offers mobile voice and data communications services. The Company utilizes mesh architecture to route traffic across its satellite constellation using radio frequency crosslinks between satellites. Its lines of business include land mobile, machine to machine, maritime, aviation and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.