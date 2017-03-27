Investors Sell Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on strength during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $35.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.18 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $166.15Specifically, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.35, for a total transaction of $16,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,322,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,017 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,408 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Group LLC set a $156.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura set a $185.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.71. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 233.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 132,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

