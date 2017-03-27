Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s (ISP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a €2.50 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.60 ($2.82).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded down 0.236% on Thursday, hitting €2.532. The stock had a trading volume of 113,871,917 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.29 and a 200-day moving average of €2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of €42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.686. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12-month low of €1.52 and a 12-month high of €2.59.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.

