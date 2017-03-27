Interserve plc (IRV) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($2.89).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Interserve plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Interserve plc to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 518 ($6.51) to GBX 253 ($3.18) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt cut Interserve plc to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Interserve plc from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 443 ($5.57) target price (down previously from GBX 535 ($6.72)) on shares of Interserve plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 280.43 ($3.52).

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) remained flat at GBX 215.25 during trading on Wednesday. 663,749 shares of the stock traded hands. Interserve plc has a 12 month low of GBX 205.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 460.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 320.96. The company’s market cap is GBX 312.63 million.

About Interserve plc

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

