Interserve plc (IRV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Jefferies Group LLC

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 300 ($3.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 476 ($5.98) target price on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt cut Interserve plc to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Interserve plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interserve plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 280.43 ($3.52).

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) remained flat at GBX 215.25 during trading on Wednesday. 663,749 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.96. Interserve plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 460.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 312.63 million.

Interserve plc Company Profile

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services.

